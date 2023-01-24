Jharkhand has become safe haven for cow smugglers: BJP

JHARKHAND RESIDES in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with thousands of crores of investment for infrastructure development given to the state, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s alliance government is pursuing loot and corruption, the state BJP stated on Monday.

The issue came up in the two-day state BJP working committee meeting in Deoghar district, with the party accusing the state government of pursuing an appeasement policy. In a release issued on Monday, the party maintained that the state has become a safe area for cow smuggling.

“Directionless policy and a purposeless, opportunistic government has become synonymous with loot, lies, and corruption,” the party stated. “This government has cheated all sections of the poor – the tribal, Dalits, backward, farmers, women, the youth. The mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of the JMM, Congress and RJD has proved to be a mahathagbandhan (grand alliance of thugs).”

The BJP said the state government promised 5 lakh jobs to the youth but until now “only 357 people have been given jobs”.

It stated: “State-sponsored corruption has set a record. It starts from an employee and ends up reaching the officer, legislator, the minister and the chief minister. This is the first time in the history of Independent India when the chief minister of a state has taken a mining lease in his own name. The CM has not only looted but has raised an entire army of looters… An indelible black chapter of corruption is being written in the state along with loot of mines, sand and land.”