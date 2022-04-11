Jharkhand: 40 stranded midair after ropeway trollies collision, rescue ops underway

At least 40 people are stranded midair and three injured in ropeway trollies collision due to a technical snag over Tirkut Pahad area in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, authorities said. While the administration said that they have managed to rescue three, in which one was referred to Ranchi, however, NDRF is conducting an operation to rescue 40 people stuck in 10 ropeway trollies.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said: “A pulley of one of the trollies got stuck resulting in the incident. 40 people are stranded and NDRF is conducting an operation to rescue them. Water and refreshments have been provided to them through a parallel line. If NDRF is not able to rescue them then we will seek the help of Indian Airforce for the rescue work.”

Bhajantri added that three people rescued have sustained injuries with one being referred to Ranchi for further treatment.