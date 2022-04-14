Jharkhand ropeway mishap: Record experience for use in training, PM to rescuers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised all those who were involved in the Deoghar ropeway rescue operation in Jharkhand and said they must record their experiences and turn it into a manual so that it can be made a part of disaster response training.

“I request all those engaged in this operation to record your experience and make a manual so that it can become part of our training,” Modi said in a virtual address to personnel of various armed forces and general public who were engaged in the three-day operation. “When I was told that the helicopter rescue would not be easy as the cable would start shaking strongly, due to wind generated by the chopper, even I got worried. So if you document your experience, it can be useful.”

The cable car accident on April 10 had led to 48 people being stranded mid-air. Three people died while several other were injured. Apart from the state administration, Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP and NDRF were engaged in the rescue.

“It is praiseworthy that all of you responded quickly and worked in a coordinated manner,” Modi said. “In such accidents, response time is a big factor. Your alacrity determines the success or failure of your operation. People have great faith in the uniform. Whenever people in distress see your uniform they begin to believe that they are safe. A new hope is rekindled in them,” Modi said.

He underlined that to give special attention to senior citizens, women and children in such times is of utmost importance. “I am happy that you did that very well. Your training is very good and you are very courageous,” he said. “With every experience…you are strengthening yourself. It is our commitment to provide you the best of modern technology. This entire operation has been an example of sensitivity, resourcefulness and courage.”

Modi also praised local people for providing whatever help they could, and especially praised one Pannalal for rescuing over 20 people. “I am very happy that local people stayed up all night and provided whatever help they could. This disaster has once again proved that whenever there is a crisis in the country we all fight it together and come out safely,” he said.

He said the patience of stranded passengers is praiseworthy.