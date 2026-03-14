Jharkhand reviews VIP flight contract after fatal air ambulance crash

The Jharkhand government on Saturday said it has put on hold its decision to extend the contract of Red Bird Airways to operate VIP and VVIP flights in the state for six months, following concerns raised after a recent air ambulance crash that claimed seven lives.
Replying to a question in the Assembly, Health and Family Welfare Minister Irfan Ansari said the proposal to extend the contract had been discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting, but the matter was now being kept on hold after discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Ansari said the government was taking the recent air ambulance accident seriously. “Seven people lost their lives in the crash. It is very painful. After receiving information, I went there and met the people,” he said, adding that the state government would provide compensation to the families.
He said a probe into the crash had been ordered and that the investigation was being conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The clarification comes two days after the Cabinet, in its meeting on March 12, approved the extension for the service of an aircraft taken from Red Bird Airways Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, for six months for the official flying programme of VIPs and VVIPs of the state.
According to the previous decision at the cabinet meeting, the state would continue to use one twin-engine turboprop B-250/B-200 GT aircraft from the company on a nomination basis under Rule 245, with the same rates and conditions, by relaxing Rule 235 of the Finance Rules. The decision was also conveyed during a press briefing by Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet and Civil Aviation) Vandana Dadel.
The issue came up during a discussion in the Assembly on the use and operation of government helicopters and chartered aircraft, following a question raised by MLA Shashibhushan Mehta. Mehta questioned the practice of the state government hiring helicopters and aircraft from private agencies, saying it placed a heavy burden on the state exchequer, and asked whether the government was considering purchasing its own helicopter or aircraft.
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Several opposition MLAs also supported the suggestion, saying the state should consider a long-term plan to buy its own aircraft to ensure convenience and reduce expenditure.
In response to the debate, State Transport Minister Deepak Birua said that purchasing a helicopter is not practical at present. He said the cost of a helicopter ranges between Rs 80 crore and Rs 100 crore, and that additional expenses would be incurred for maintenance, pilot hiring, and technical operations.
Birua added that several states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, also rely on private agencies for such services.
The government’s decision comes against the backdrop of an air ambulance crash on February 23 in Chatra district, where a Beechcraft C90 aircraft (VT-AJV) operated by Red Bird Airways crashed while flying from Ranchi to Delhi. The aircraft had seven people on board, including two pilots, a patient suffering from burn injuries, two attendants, a doctor and a paramedic. All seven were later confirmed dead by the district administration. The crash occurred in the Karmatad forest area near Charki Tongri in Simaria block, and a probe has been initiated by aviation authorities.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
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Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
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He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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