Jharkhand reviews VIP flight contract after fatal air ambulance crash

All the seven persons on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. (Source: File)

The Jharkhand government on Saturday said it has put on hold its decision to extend the contract of Red Bird Airways to operate VIP and VVIP flights in the state for six months, following concerns raised after a recent air ambulance crash that claimed seven lives.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Health and Family Welfare Minister Irfan Ansari said the proposal to extend the contract had been discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting, but the matter was now being kept on hold after discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Ansari said the government was taking the recent air ambulance accident seriously. “Seven people lost their lives in the crash. It is very painful. After receiving information, I went there and met the people,” he said, adding that the state government would provide compensation to the families.