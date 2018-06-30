Ramgarh lynching: HC grants bail to eight of 11 convicts on life term

he 11 accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment on March 21 by a fast track court. A division bench led by Justice H C Mishra passed the bail order. he 11 accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment on March 21 by a fast track court. A division bench led by Justice H C Mishra passed the bail order.

Eight of the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the Alimuddin Ansari lynching case in Ramgarh were granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on Friday. On June 29 last year, a mob led by supporters of Bajrang Dal and the local cow protection committee intercepted Ansari’s vehicle, in which he was carrying beef, in Ramgarh town. The vehicle was set afire and Ansari was beaten to death. The 11 accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment on March 21 by a fast track court. A division bench led by Justice H C Mishra passed the bail order.

Counsel for the accused, senior advocate B M Tripathi said, “Bail has been granted to eight accused for whom the bail petition has been filed. This entails suspension of sentence during pendency of appeal.” Tripathi said he had filed the bail petition for eight of the accused — Nityanand Mahato (then head of district BJP media cell), Santosh Singh (member of Bajrang Dal), and Rohit Thakur, Kapil Thakur, Uttam Ram, Raju Kumar Mahato, Vicky Sao and Sikander Ram. “All eight were granted bail,” he said.

