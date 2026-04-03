Elephant herd goes on rampage in Jharkhand villages: 3 men killed, a woman injured in 1 day

Officials suspect the involvement of the same herd that has been linked to multiple deaths in the region over the past couple of months (File photo)

Three people were killed and one woman was injured in elephant attacks in the Gola forest area of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Friday, with officials suspecting the involvement of the same herd that has been linked to multiple deaths in the region over the past couple of months.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Yugal Bhuiyan of Kuju village and Dheeraj Bhuiyan of Talatand, both 25 years old, worked at a brick kiln in Banda village under Gola police station limits. When they went out into an open area, they were both chased and trampled by a herd of five elephants, officials said.

In a separate incident, 73-year-old Shamdev Sao of Murpa village was killed while collecting mahua (Madhuca longifolia) flowers in the forest by the same herd.