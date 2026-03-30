Procession turns deadly in Jharkhand, 21-year-old killed in knife stunt mishap

A similar incident had occurred two days earlier, in which another youth of the same age was stabbed during an altercation.

A 21-year-old youth was killed after being accidentally stabbed during a knife stunt amid weapon display rituals at the International Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Prince Kumar, a resident of Silwar village, had joined the annual International Ram Navami procession, known for large gatherings of devotees and traditional displays involving swords, sticks and other weapons. A video of the incident shows the chaotic moments leading up to the fatal injury.

According to police, Prince was among many youths participating in or standing close to groups performing traditional weapon stunts. An official from Muffasil police station said a video shows one devotee wielding two knives while performing a stunt in a crowded section of the procession.