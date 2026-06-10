Despite Congress-JMM protest, Parimal Nathwani’s nomination cleared for Jharkhand Rajya Sabha race

BJP candidate Parimal Nathwani files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election 2026 in the presence of BJP MLAs Naveen Jaiswal and CP Singh at Vidhan Sabha, in Ranchi. (ANI Photo)

A day after objections were raised by the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) against the nomination papers of NDA-backed Independent Rajya Sabha candidate Parimal Nathwani, the Returning Officer Wednesday cleared his nomination, finding the documents submitted by him to be valid.

With the decision, the path is now clear for Nathwani, a Gujarat-based businessman and sitting YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP, to contest the June 18 election for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand.

The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on Tuesday for the three candidates in the fray, JMM nominee Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha and Independent candidate Nathwani, who is backed by the NDA. While the nominations of Ram and Jha were accepted during the initial scrutiny, Nathwani’s papers were kept pending after objections were raised by the Congress and JMM.