Despite Congress-JMM protest, Parimal Nathwani’s nomination cleared for Jharkhand Rajya Sabha race

The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on Tuesday for the three candidates in the fray.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 04:39 PM IST
BJP candidate Parimal Nathwani files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election 2026 in the presence of BJP MLAs Naveen Jaiswal and CP Singh at Vidhan Sabha, in Ranchi. (ANI Photo)BJP candidate Parimal Nathwani files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election 2026 in the presence of BJP MLAs Naveen Jaiswal and CP Singh at Vidhan Sabha, in Ranchi. (ANI Photo)
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A day after objections were raised by the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) against the nomination papers of NDA-backed Independent Rajya Sabha candidate Parimal Nathwani, the Returning Officer Wednesday cleared his nomination, finding the documents submitted by him to be valid.

With the decision, the path is now clear for Nathwani, a Gujarat-based businessman and sitting YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP, to contest the June 18 election for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand.

The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on Tuesday for the three candidates in the fray, JMM nominee Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha and Independent candidate Nathwani, who is backed by the NDA. While the nominations of Ram and Jha were accepted during the initial scrutiny, Nathwani’s papers were kept pending after objections were raised by the Congress and JMM.

The controversy also triggered political protests outside the Assembly Wednesday. While BJP workers staged a demonstration demanding acceptance of Nathwani’s nomination papers, Congress workers held a protest against the Centre, raising slogans against the BJP-led Union government.

Also Read | Jharkhand numbers game in Rajya Sabha race heats up as BJP bets on Parimal Nathwani

Officials informed that the police stopped BJP supporters from entering the Vidhan Sabha premises and during the protests, a brief altercation broke out between a small group of BJP workers and Congress supporters near the Assembly complex.

According to the official information, Congress leader and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kongari, who was one of the proposers of Congress candidate Pranav Jha, raised the objection against Nathwani.

The Returning Officer had subsequently asked Nathwani or his authorised representative to present their case before a final decision was taken.

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Congress had alleged that Nathwani had not disclosed certain personal details in his nomination papers, including information relating to companies where he serves as a director. The Congress had also pointed to an alleged discrepancy in the manner in which his name was mentioned in the nomination documents.

The BJP, however, had dismissed the objections as baseless. BJP general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri said that they already were sure that the objections raised by the parties were meritless and that Nathwani would furnish all necessary clarifications before the officer.

Also Read | Why BJP’s Rajya Sabha call has spooked JMM ahead of June 18 election

“The objections were baseless. He was given time to present his side and he provided the right information to the authorities,” Bauri had said.

Nathwani, who represented Jharkhand in the Rajya Sabha as an Independent for two consecutive terms between 2008 and 2020, is seeking another term with the support of the NDA.

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The June 18 election will also see JMM’s Baidyanath Ram and Congress nominee Pranav Jha contesting for the two vacancies created following the death of JMM founder Shibu Soren and the completion of BJP MP Deepak Prakash’s term.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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