Resort politics begins in Jharkhand as BJP herds legislators away

With just two days left for voting for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand, the battle for the second upper house seat has entered a crucial phase, with the BJP-led NDA moving its legislators to a Ranchi-based hotel and the Congress claiming that some of them are in touch.

The development comes a day after seven NDA legislators skipped a meeting convened by the alliance in Ranchi ahead of the June 18 election, where NDA-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani was present. BJP leaders, however, maintained that the absent legislators had informed the party in advance and dismissed suggestions of any unease within the alliance.

Sources in the BJP said NDA legislators would stay at a hotel in Ranchi until polling day and would be taken directly from there to the Assembly for voting. The move assumes significance as Nathwani’s candidature has made the contest for the second Rajya Sabha seat one of the most closely watched political battles in the state.

A candidate requires 28 first-preference votes to win. While the ruling JMM-led alliance, with 56 MLAs, is comfortably placed to secure one seat for its nominee Baidyanath Ram, the NDA has only 24 legislators – BJP (21), AJSU Party (1), JD(U) (1) and LJP-RV (1) and remains dependent on support beyond its official strength for Nathwani’s victory.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey claimed that some BJP legislators are in contact with leaders of the ruling INDIA bloc, though he refrained from naming anyone. “There are people within the BJP who are giving us information. We are completely confident, and our alliance is intact,” Tirkey told The Indian Express.

A BJP functionary rejected the claim and described the decision to keep legislators together as a routine exercise ahead of the election.”Many legislators are new. Coordination and training are also necessary. Everyone will stay together and from there they will go to the assembly for voting,” leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said.

Asked how the NDA plans to secure the 28 votes needed for a win, Marandi said that was a question for the candidate to answer, while asserting that all NDA legislators are united.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP spokesperson Mrityunjay Sharma said the NDA remained confident of winning the second seat. “We already have 24 votes and need only four more. We will get the required support,” he said, adding that the alliance’s confidence was no different from what it was when it first entered the contest.

According to the sources, 17 NDA legislators attended Monday’s meeting at the party’s state headquarters.

Leaders across party lines acknowledged that housing legislators in hotels before Rajya Sabha elections is a common strategy adopted by political parties to prevent rival camps from approaching their members and to ensure attendance during voting.

Nathwani, the Independent candidate BJP is backing, is a Gujarat-based businessman and sitting YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP. Having earlier represented Jharkhand in the Rajya Sabha, has publicly appealed for support from legislators across party lines and has maintained that he shares cordial relations with leaders from different political parties.

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The ruling alliance, however, continues to insist that all its legislators remain united behind its candidates. Congress and JMM leaders have repeatedly ruled out the possibility of cross-voting and expressed confidence of securing both seats.