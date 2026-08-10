Jharkhand Protest News Live Updates: Protesters brave tear gas, lathicharge, reach Jharkhand Assembly doorstep

Aug 10, 2026 02:05 PM IST

Babulal Marandi explains what led to BJP MLAs' detention

On the ongoing students' protest, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi said, "Students have been protesting for the past 14-15 days. Some have been on hunger strike, while others have fallen ill and are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The government is only making assurances and is not taking any concrete action."

The former CM also said the opposition MLAs decided to meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence to discuss the issue, however, they were not allowed to meet him.

"We were stopped at the gate and were not allowed to enter. We then planned to go to the Assembly and raise the issue with the CM, but we were not allowed to meet anyone there either. Instead, we were detained and brought here to Khel Gaon. This clearly shows the dictatorial attitude of this government," he added.