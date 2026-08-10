Jharkhand Protest News Live Updates: Protesters brave tear gas, lathicharge, reach Jharkhand Assembly doorstep

Protesters enter Jharkhand Assembly premises
Resisting lathi-charge, batons and tear gas used by police, Jharkhand student protesters entered the Assembly premises. A while ago, the House was adjourned for the day as the agitators closed in on the House.
Reports said student-protesters and police personnel were injured in the melee. Across Jharkhand students are agitating against irregularities in qualifying exams for state government jobs. The protesters have demanded a CBI investigation into the allegations.
Meanwhile, the state’s Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, has arrested L Khiangte – the ex-chief of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission – over the alleged irregularities. The march comes a day after Jharkhand government agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services. The state government also agreed to their demand to involve the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe alleged financial irregularities related to the 14th JPSC exam.
On the lathi-charge on protesting students in Jharkhand over examination irregularities, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "I strongly condemn the lathi-charge against the protesting students in Jharkhand. For the past several years, the youth in Jharkhand have been raising their voice against irregularities in the JPSC examinations, and the hunger strike over the last two weeks reached its peak intensity today. As soon as the Assembly gherao began, the government backed by Rahul Gandhi's alliance resorted to a severe lathi-charge and used water cannons against the youth. While Rahul Gandhi is disrupting Parliament and demanding answers from the Central government, in Jharkhand, a government backed by his alliance is using lathis and water cannons against the youth. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi: Is your demand for justice one-sided? Are the students of Jharkhand not students who deserve justice? Do their demands not deserve justice? Rahul Gandhi should stop these double standards and this hypocrisy. What has happened in Jharkhand must be condemned. Accountability and transparency are not a one-way street. If they apply at the Centre, they must also apply in states governed by the INDIA bloc."
Police used tear gas, water cannons and lathis as thousands of job aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly attempted to breach multiple barricades. In a video shared by PTI on X, police officials are seen using tear gas as protesters gather in the area.
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VIDEO | Ranchi: Police used tear gas, water cannons and lathis as thousands of job aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly attempted to breach multiple barricades during a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest. The protesters have been demonstrating over alleged irregularities… pic.twitter.com/oe6NTESoMG— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
Jhakhand exam protesters close in on Assembly premises amid baton-charge, tear-gas firing. House adjourned for the day.
With PTI inputs
The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, officials told PTI.
The ED initiated the action following a state police CID FIR and few other complaints and chargesheets to begin a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is soon expected to initiate further action, including gathering evidence, summoning those linked to these cases and possibly attaching the accused's assets, officials said.
With PTI inputs
Thousands of protesters marching toward the Jharkhand Assembly were tear-gassed by police. A video shared by our reporter, Shubham Tigga, shows protesters running to escape the tear gas.
Jharkhand CID has arrested ex-JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.
Several protesters were injured after protesters clashed with the police as they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the new Assembly Complex. "The baton charge was barbaric. We were protesting peacefully, but the government used batons against us. They can only inflict physical injuries, not harm our thoughts," Piyush Kumar Soni, a protester, told PTI.
"Many female students sustained injuries. Police hit us on our head, arms, face everywhere," he claimed. Vikram Kumar, a resident from Hazaribag, claimed to have sustained a head injury. "Whatever the Hemant Soren government is doing to us is not good. We were protesting peacefully, then why is your police baton charging us," he asked.
Speaking on the ongoing protest, Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto said, "I have appealed to the Jharkhand Police and everyone concerned to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and that no obstruction is caused. The Assembly session is underway, so these issues have to be raised in the House. I am an MLA, and the Assembly is the forum for me to raise these issues. If the issues raised on the streets do not reach the House, how will action be taken? The issues raised on the streets have to be taken to the House. I have told the students to remain here. Until talks are held and their demands are met, they should continue to sit here."
Video shows police baton charge job aspirants protesting exam irregularities as they attempt to breach barricades near Jharkhand assembly.
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Police lathicharge protesters as they breach barricades near Assembly— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 10, 2026
LIVE updates: https://t.co/n0kFQvqEnN pic.twitter.com/yiQGwuIesB
On the ongoing students' protest, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi said, "Students have been protesting for the past 14-15 days. Some have been on hunger strike, while others have fallen ill and are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The government is only making assurances and is not taking any concrete action."
The former CM also said the opposition MLAs decided to meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence to discuss the issue, however, they were not allowed to meet him.
"We were stopped at the gate and were not allowed to enter. We then planned to go to the Assembly and raise the issue with the CM, but we were not allowed to meet anyone there either. Instead, we were detained and brought here to Khel Gaon. This clearly shows the dictatorial attitude of this government," he added.
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VIDEO | Ranchi: On the ongoing students' protest, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi says, "Students have been protesting for the past 14-15 days. Some have been on hunger strike, while others have fallen ill and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.… pic.twitter.com/664n7OWIj2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato questioned the absence of BJP MLAs from the House, saying raising queries and then not attending the proceedings was "not considered good practice in the parliamentary system". As the House assembled at 11 am on the third day of the Monsoon session, Mahato called out the names of BJP MLAs Nagendra Mahto, Chandreswar Prasad Singh and Raj Sinha to raise their queries during the Question Hour.
However, when there was no response from the legislators, the speaker remarked, "Raising questions in the House and then not attending the proceedings is not considered good practice in the parliamentary system."
Ranchi MLA Chandreswar Prasad Singh said circumstances arising out of protests over alleged recruitment exam irregularities compelled them to remain absent from the assembly. "I was among the BJP leaders protesting outside the CM's residence against the irregularities in the recruitment examination and we were detained by the police around 10.30 am," he said. "In such a situation, how could we attend the House," he added.
Several protesters were injured after the Jharkhand Police resorted to lathicharge and water cannon to disperse protesters reaching the state assembly. The picture below shows a protester injured during Monday's march. (Credit: Shashwat)
The police on Monday used lathicharge to disperse protesters as they breached barricades to reach the Vidhan Sabha. The police earlier used water cannon to disperse protesters from reaching the Vidhan Sabha.
#watch | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Latest visuals from 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march of protesting students, Police resorted to mild lathi charge to control crowd. pic.twitter.com/vERDRglVdF— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
The protesting students are now trying to breach the third layer of barricading.
A protester, donning a Spiderman mask, said, "I have come to Jharkhand because voices are falling on deaf ears of the State Govt...Your Govt doesn't want to hear us, doesn't want to do anything."
#watch | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | During 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, a protester donning a Spiderman mask, says, "I have come to Jharkhand because voices are falling on deaf ears of the State Govt...Your Govt doesn't want to hear us, doesn't want to… pic.twitter.com/3EuWxbyqPp— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
The protesters on Monday broke through a second layer of barricading even as they moved close to the Jharkhand assembly.
A protester is seen taking bath while police use water cannon to disperse the protesting students.
The picture shows students trying to breach police barricading to reach the Jharkhand assembly.
Watch The Indian Express' ground report from Jharkhand protest which shows thousands of protesters marching towards the state assembly on Monday.
The BJP on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party's "double standards" on the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand, saying those who tried to "politically hijack" the students' agitation in Delhi are now silent on the stir in the state.
The remarks came as thousands of job aspirants marched to the state assembly on Monday morning. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Those who were trying till the end to politically hijack the students' movement in Delhi, who were restless, sometimes sitting in buses and sometimes taking out foot marches, where are those so-called leaders now?"
The Jharkhand protest intensified on Monday noon as the police resorted to water cannon to disperse the protesting students, who tried to cross the barricades.
The protesters were seen crossing police barricades and heading towards the Vidhan Sabha.
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VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Agitators protesting over recruitment exams issues open barricades and head towards the Vidhan Sabha.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GS1kZ5Mp4I
Student protesters climbed over the police barricading in Ranchi as they continue their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi as part of their protest against alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC exams.
#watch | Jharkhand: Student protesters climb over Police barricading in Ranchi, as they continue their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi as part of their protest against alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC exams. pic.twitter.com/nGfyFW2B0z— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
The protesters who started their march earlier today have now gathered near Jharkhand assembly. The swarm of protesters were joined by student leader Devendra Mahato, who has been on a fast for nine days.
The protesting students have now reached near the Vidhan Sabha, which was the destination of the Monday's march. The protesters are preparing to begin the next phase of their demonstration, while foundations and NGOs are distributing meals among the students, The Indian Express' Shubham Tigga reports.
JLKM’s Devendra Nath Mahto joined the assembly march earlier today on an ambulance. He was initially stopped from reaching the Jharkhand assembly, however, he has now arrived at the assembly.
JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a fast for nine days, joined the march in an ambulance, despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.
Armed with the tricolour and placards, the demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demands during the march. The march coincided with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Monday's march began from outside the old assembly complex in Dhurwa, and the demonstrators aim to reach the new Vidhan Sabha building.
JLKM's Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on fast for nine days over recruitment 'irregularities', joins march to Jharkhand assembly in an ambulance.
When 40-year-old Rahul Kranti walked into the protest site, he said he was carrying nearly a decade of frustration with Jharkhand’s recruitment system. He is among the candidates on an indefinite hunger strike, saying repeated examinations, court battles and delayed recruitments had left him with little choice but to take to the streets.
Like Kranti, those on the stage symbolise the grievances that have simmered among the state’s job aspirants over decades. From a woman attending her first-ever protest to a man who has spent countless hours in court, The Indian Express spoke to those on hunger strike to understand the circumstances that brought them here. Read full report
The Jharkhand administration has deployed a heavy security presence to prevent any untoward incidents during the march. Security personnel from different districts have been deployed in Ranchi, with several police and riot-control vehicles stationed in the area as a precautionary measure, The Indian Express' Shubham Tigga reports.
Thousands of students have gathered near the old Vidhan Sabha, with the march now underway. The protesters, carrying placards and tricolour, marched towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, The Indian Express' Shubham Tigga reports from Ranchi.
After BJP leaders, including Babulal Marandi, were detained earlier today over protest outside Jharkhand CM's residence, the Leader of the Opposition, said, "Students are continuing their protest but the Government is distracting people. JPSC-JSSC-CGL. All of these should be investigated by the CBI."
#watch | Ranchi, Jharkhand: BJP leaders, protesting outside the CM residence, detained by the Police. They are protesting over JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities. pic.twitter.com/ziejwSNz4z— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
BJP leaders Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi, who held a protest outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence, were detained on Monday morning. The detention of the BJP leaders come even as JPSC aspirants marched towards the Vidhan Sabha in the Jharkhand capital.
The JPSC aspirants began their protest march towards Jharkhand assembly amid heavy police deployment.
VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students hold protest march towards Vidhan Sabha amid heavy police force deployment.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RnHtSNaoyO
Speaking on the ongoing protest, student leader Ravindra Paswan said, "All of us are gathering at the Old Vidhan Sabha. We will begin our march from there in a very peaceful and constitutional manner. I would like to appeal to all the students to do this in a very peaceful and constitutional manner. I also appeal to the common public of Jharkhand to extend us their moral support. I also appeal to the CM to meet our demands, all our demands are genuine."
BJP leaders Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi have lead party workers' sit-in in front of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren residence seeking CBI probe into exam irregularities.
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VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: BJP leaders and workers protest outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence over the demands of protesting students.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3YGYJUQNm1
JPSC aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations have refused to call off their stir and are set to march towards the state assembly on Monday, the 17th day of the agitation. The march comes despite the government saying it has accepted "98 per cent of the demands".
Earlier today, students started gathering near old Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building, ahead of their march towards the 'Vidhan Sabha'.
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VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students start gathering near old Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building, ahead of their march towards the 'Vidhan Sabha'.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
'Vidhan Sabha March' has been called by students who have been protesting for over two weeks against alleged irregularities in… pic.twitter.com/jOE0ahdsm7
The Jharkhand Police has imposed prohibitory orders around the assembly premises and made elaborate security arrangements across Ranchi ahead of Monday's 'Vidhan Sabha March'. Officials said all necessary security arrangements are being made in view of the proposed picketing at the state assembly.
"In view of the possibility of unrest during the students' proposed march to the state assembly, the police administration has been put on alert," ADG (Headquarters) Manoj Kaushik said. Kaushik urged the protesters to protest in a "peaceful and disciplined" manner.
JPSC protesters are set to march and gherao the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha at 10:30 AM today. Speaking on the march, student leader Ravindra Paswan said the march to the Vidhan Sabha will be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner.
"Students will start gathering there at 9:00 AM. The march will commence between 10:30 and 11:00 AM, entirely peacefully and constitutionally. I urge all students and the general public to maintain peace and adhere to constitutional norms," he told ANI.
"Students from every district of Jharkhand are arriving for today's protest; there will be a massive turnout. There is a possibility that anti-social elements might be present. In light of this, I appeal to the state police administration to assist us in ensuring the movement remains peaceful and successful," he added.
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#watch | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSCC aspirants' protest | Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "A march to the Vidhan Sabha and a gherao will be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner. Students will start gathering there at 9:00 AM. The march will commence between… https://t.co/zdsGd3bu6X pic.twitter.com/XnYYOHeCwU— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026