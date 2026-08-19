26 days in, Jharkhand protests called off after Soren government buckles

Chandan Rajak, spokesperson for the JPSC JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch, said the organisation had officially ended the protest and was removing the arrangements from the protest site.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiAug 19, 2026 06:29 PM IST
Police personnel deploy water cannons to disperse student protesters and job aspirants attempting to breach barricades during a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march towards the Jharkhand Legislative AssemblyPolice personnel deploy water cannons to disperse student protesters and job aspirants attempting to breach barricades during a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. (PTI Photo/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

After 26 days of protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s competitive examinations, both factions of the movement officially called off their agitation on Wednesday — a development that follows the state government’s decision to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination and meet other key demands.

Chandan Rajak, spokesperson for the JPSC JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch, said the organisation had officially ended the protest and was removing the arrangements from the protest site. “Our main demands have been fulfilled. After the announcement of the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination, our leader, Devendra Mahato, and other students also ended their hunger strike after having some juice. We have therefore decided not to continue the protest,” he said.

However, he said the agitation over the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examination is set to continue. The recruitment process, for around 3,120 posts, was conducted through computer-based tests between August 18 and September 8, 2023.

Also Read | ‘CM will have to resign if…’: Jharkhand protesters announce march to Soren residence

Rajak said the alleged irregularities in the examination raised questions over the role of the private agency involved in conducting it.

“The involvement of accused Abhay Tiwari, who was earlier associated with this examination only. The PGT protesters are expected to continue their agitation separately over these demands,” he said.

Asked about the demand for a CBI inquiry into the alleged examination irregularities, Rajak said evasively: “The organisation currently has no further demands”.

The second faction, the JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, also held a press conference in the evening and formally announced the end of its protest. Protesters on hunger strike also ended their fasts.

Story continues below this ad

The student agitation began in Ranchi on July 25, seeking action over alleged irregularities in various examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination — the last of the major demands from the protesters. This came days after the government cancelled the 14th JPSC preliminary examination and the 2023 and 2025 JPSC backlog examinations, and also announced a judicial inquiry, a fast-track mechanism for examination-related cases and an Enforcement Directorate probe into alleged financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, a separate protest has been underway outside Project Bhavan, the state secretariat, since Monday. Employees who had already secured government jobs through the JSSC CGL examination are opposing its cancellation and demanding that their appointments not be affected.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments