26 days in, Jharkhand protests called off after Soren government buckles

Police personnel deploy water cannons to disperse student protesters and job aspirants attempting to breach barricades during a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. (PTI Photo/File)

After 26 days of protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s competitive examinations, both factions of the movement officially called off their agitation on Wednesday — a development that follows the state government’s decision to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination and meet other key demands.

Chandan Rajak, spokesperson for the JPSC JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch, said the organisation had officially ended the protest and was removing the arrangements from the protest site. “Our main demands have been fulfilled. After the announcement of the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination, our leader, Devendra Mahato, and other students also ended their hunger strike after having some juice. We have therefore decided not to continue the protest,” he said.