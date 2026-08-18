Student leader Mahato breaks hunger strike after Jharkhand government agrees to cancel JSSC-CGL exam

On the 16th day of his hunger strike, which began on July 2, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato ended his fast at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi on Monday night. The development came hours after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL.

The student leader broke his fast in the presence of state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, bringing an end to his 16-day hunger strike. The student-led protest has continued for 23 days.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato breaks his hunger strike in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari at the Sadar Hospital after the CM’s announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted by TDPL. pic.twitter.com/AUEURpxMRr — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

In his announcement late Monday, Jharkhand CM said the government would cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and other recruitment exams and ordered a CBI probe into exam irregularities. The decision is expected to be formally taken by the state Cabinet now.

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said the fast was broken with juice in the presence of the ministers. He said the three protesters including Devendra Nath Mahato, Rajesh Prasad, Umme Habiba underwent medical check-ups and were found to be in stable condition, with their blood pressure and blood sugar levels normal.

The Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, BJP, also backed the protesters’ demand for a CBI probe. Opposition leader and former CM Babulal Marandi urged CM Soren to accept the students’ remaining demands, questioning why the government should be fear about a CBI probe if it was confident that the recruitment process had been conducted fairly. He warned that continued inaction could lead more students onto the streets and extended his moral support to the proposed August 20 demonstration. With the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and examinations conducted by TDPL, the government has conceded one of the demands of the ongoing preotest. Meanwhile, the CID continued its raids to trace and arrest those allegedly involved in the exam irregularities.

Reacting to CM’s announcement, Mahato called it a “major announcement in the interest of students” and said it was the result of their sustained protest. “It is a victory for student activism, serving as an answer to those who question what peaceful protests can achieve. The entire world can now see that collective action gets results. This very examination, which was canceled today, could not even find relief through the courts, but justice was ultimately achieved through the strength of the movement. Just as movements won our nation’s independence and created the separate state of Jharkhand, the power of collective action has now delivered a victory for our students.”

VIDEO | Ranchi: Hunger-strike protester Devendra Nath Mahato reacts to Chief Minister Soren’s decision to cancel JSS-CGL exam and says, “This is a major announcement in the interest of students, and it comes as a direct result of their relentless struggle. It is a victory for… pic.twitter.com/6JedYFOctU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026

The student leader then said that the protest had raised concerns over Jharkhand’s recruitment systems and exams. He also called for systemic reforms to prevent paper leak, recruitement malpractices saying the movement would continue until the reforms are implemented.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk also spoke to Mahato over a video call after the government’s announcement.

Wangchuk congratulated Mahato and the other protesting students, saying he was relieved by the decision and had been concerned about Mahato’s health. He thanked Jharkhand CM and the government for the move and said he hoped the public and the government could work together to address remaining shortcomings.

VIDEO | Ranchi: Sonam Wangchuk holds video call with hunger strike protester Devendra Mahto after Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel JSS-CGL examination. Speaking to Wangchuk, Devendra Mahto says, “Inspired and motivated by your guidance sir, and with your blessings, we,… pic.twitter.com/e1hPlTP6dG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026

“Just today, I asked my team to inquire about your status and see what support was needed, and then I received this wonderful news. I am immensely happy that your hard work and dedication paid off and bore fruit. I congratulate all the students. May we continue to fix any remaining shortcomings together. That the public and the government work hand-in-hand is my hope and wish. Thank you so much for raising your voice,” Wangchuk said while holding a video call with the students who were on the hunger strike.

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Student leader Mahato later said, “Going forward, we want an education system where the government guarantees that paper leaks, recruitment scams, and hiring through political influence never happen again, because current recruitment agencies are failing to function as proper job-providing institutions.

Additionally, student leader Umme Habiba, who also called off her hunger strike, urged the government to withdraw all legal action against students involved in the protests and ensure that their right to peaceful and democratic protest is protected. She also sought the reinstatement of Santosh Mastana by revoking his suspension and called for action to expedite the closure or withdrawal of CID Case No. 025 in accordance with the rules. Habiba appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take a time-bound decision on the demands. “I am struggling for the rights of Jharkhand’s candidates, a fair recruitment system, and the security of their future. I hope the Chief Minister will consider my situation and demands with sensitivity and take the necessary action. I, Umme Habiba, put forward these demands and urge the government to fulfil them as soon as possible”, she said.