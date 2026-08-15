Stopped from leaving hospital for Independence Day event, says Jharkhand protest leader Mahato

Fasting leader Devendra Nath Mahato joined protesters in an ambulance. The JLKM leader – who has lost 10.5 kg after fasting for nine days – carried a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren on August 10.

Jharkhand protest leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC exams, on Saturday claimed he was not allowed to leave Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital on Independence Day to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony at the protest site. He also alleged that he had been kept under police watch at the hospital for the past four days.

Earlier in the day, a video had surfaced showing Mahato, Tricolour in hand, attempting to get out of his hospital room as a few personnel try to stop him.

Mahato, who has been on a hunger strike for the last two weeks, told The Indian Express that he had sought permission from the authorities to attend the Independence Day programme with the protesting students but was not allowed to leave the hospital. He alleged that police deployment outside his room was increased from the night of August 14 and that he was stopped when he sought to leave on Saturday.