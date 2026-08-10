Barbed wire fences, angry students: What Express saw at Jharkhand protest

A man seen applying soap and taking a bath as police activate water cannon. (Express Photo by Shubham Tigga)

Thousands of students and job aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi on Monday August 10, protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations and demanding a CBI probe. The march began near the old Assembly complex in Dhurwa and saw protesters breach multiple layers of police barricading as they moved towards the new Vidhan Sabha.

Jharkhand Protest News Live Updates | Protesters storm past tear gas, enter Assembly premises

The protest came a day after the Jharkhand government agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services, and agreed to an Enforcement Directorate probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to the exam. The administration deployed heavy security along the route as protesters pushed towards the Assembly, with police using water cannons and later resorting to lathicharge and tear gas.