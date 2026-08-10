Barbed wire fences, angry students: What Express saw at Jharkhand protest

Thousands of students and job aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi on Monday August 10, protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations and demanding a CBI probe. The march began near the old Assembly complex in Dhurwa and saw protesters breach multiple layers of police barricading as they moved towards the new Vidhan Sabha.
The protest came a day after the Jharkhand government agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services, and agreed to an Enforcement Directorate probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to the exam. The administration deployed heavy security along the route as protesters pushed towards the Assembly, with police using water cannons and later resorting to lathicharge and tear gas.
A man raises the Tricolour after protesters enter the Jharkhand Assembly premises in Delhi.
Heavy police barricading, including barbed wires, was put up along the route.
Thousands of students gathered near the old Vidhan Sabha as the march got underway. Carrying placards and the Tricolour, the protesters marched towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha.
Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for 10 days, joined the protest while holding the Indian flag and a portrait of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren.
A water cannon was deployed as the protest continued.
A protester was injured and suffered a head wound during the lathicharge.
Students participating in the protest were also seen falling ill and collapsing amid the intense heat.
Almost all the students reached near the Vidhan Sabha, the destination of the march. As the protesters prepared for the next phase of the demonstration, foundations and NGOs distributed meals among the students.
As the students moved towards the Vidhan Sabha, they breached the first police barricade and moved past it towards the Assembly.
Around 1 pm, students tried to breach the next layer of barricading through an alternate route.
A man seen applying soap and taking a bath as police activate water cannon.
People moved forward after breaking through the second layer of barricading.
Students then tried to breach the third layer of barricading.
Police resorted to lathicharge as the protest continued.
Video by Shubham Tigga for The Indian Express.
Police lathicharge protesters as they breach barricades near Assembly
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Resisting lathi-charge, batons and tear gas used by police, Jharkhand student protesters entered the Assembly premises. A while ago, the House was adjourned for the day as the agitators closed in on the House.
The police administration deployed a heavy security presence to prevent any untoward incident during the march. Security personnel from different districts were deployed, while several police and riot-control vehicles were stationed in the area as a precaution.