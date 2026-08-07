Jharkhand protest, Day 14: Government holds talks with students, seeks time to examine demands

Students and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium. (PTI Photo)

Two weeks after students’ protest kicked off in Ranchi, the Jharkhand government, for the first time, held formal talks with representatives of the protesting students on Friday night.

The one-and-a-half hour-long meeting took place at the State Guest House, where a 10-member delegation from the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, one of the two factions of protesters, met four state ministers along with a senior bureaucrat.

The students have been protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Following the meeting, the students said the protest would continue, while the government said it would consider the demands and discuss them with Chief Minister Hemant Soren before taking a decision.