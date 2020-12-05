Jharkhand primary, upper primary schools lack teachers, over 2/3rd of total seats vacant

Jharkhand Primary and Upper Primary pupil-teacher ratio is also “substantially inferior" compared to other states, due to lack of teachers, the review documents said (Representational/Express photo by Javed Raja)

Jharkhand’s primary and upper primary schools lack more than two-third of total number of teachers as per Right to Education norm, according to the data made available during the review meeting. As per the RTE norm, Jharkhand needs an additional sanction of 70,000 teachers in around 33,000 schools which have 34 lakh student enrolled.

The data emerged during the third day of Jharkhand CM’s review meeting with the Education department. Jharkhand Primary and Upper Primary pupil-teacher ratio is also “substantially inferior” compared to other states, due to lack of teachers, the review documents said.

It added: “In both primary and upper primary schools Jharkhand has 41,406 working teachers against a sanctioned strength of 64,134. There is a large number of vacancies against current sanctions. Moreover, as per RTE norms, current sanctions are not adequate to meet the requirement. 70,000 additional teacher sanctions required to meet RTE norms.”

Two options proposed during the meeting for restructuring elementary cadre were to recruit contractually and regularise after eight years or second recruit directly at regular cadre. “New cadre will allow us to add 30,000 primary and upper primary sanctions at the same cost,” an official said quoting the review meeting documents.

In the middle school education, Jharkhand has 14,099 teachers and there is a vacancy of 16,680 teachers. “Current sanctioning norms are sub-optimal. Low enrolment schools over-staffed and high enrolment schools under-staffed. Teacher sharing between sec & higher sec does not exist, post-graduate teachers are under-utilized,” the document said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the meeting told the Department of School Education & Literacy: “In every division, start a government CBSE school from 2021 session… Teachers in 35,000 government schools should be trained periodically.”

On the higher technical studies, CM told the department to make BIT Sindi equipped to compete with IITs and also ordered to establish new women only colleges in all divisions.

