Probe into alleged assault of pregnant woman in Jharkhand hospital yields ‘no evidence’

Days after a pregnant woman lost her child after she was allegedly asked to clean up her blood, accused of spreading the coronavirus, and turned away, the Jamshedpur administration in its finding said that they did not find any evidence on the matter.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, 30-year-old Rizwana Khatun last week said that she had started bleeding after which she rushed to the MGM Hospital “I was told told that I was spreading coronavirus and was asked to wipe the blood. I could not because I was shivering. I was beaten up by the slippers,” she wrote.

Hospital sources said that they constituted a four member team and after the investigation, the summary report said: “It appears that there was an situation of an argument between the complainant and the hospital doctor, staff and that she was not being treated satisfactorily. Regarding the allegation of remarks on religious lines and Corona there was no evidence found.”

When contacted Jamshedpur DC refused to comment on the findings stating that the report has been sent to the Principal Health Secretary. “The health department will be able to disclose on the findings,” he said.

The Indian Express spoke to her brother Munir Raza who added that the administration “did not try” to get the evidence. “At the hospital there were a lot of doctors present, but that particular doctor who was troubled her was not there. That is why she could not identify the person who hurled remarks on her…The investigation is just a white wash,” he claimed.

Her sister Aamna Khatun explained that she along with her sister was asked to go to the labour room where the hospital staff treated them “harshly”.

“The staff had not taken us seriously…later an argument broke and she was asked to wipe the blood and was also remarked on religious lines. As the treatment was beginning at MGM we rushed to a nursing home where my sister was fed intravenously. After some time the doctor present there said that the child was no more. We were devastated,” Aamna claimed.

In the letter Rizwana Khatun said that if her case was dealt with seriousness, she would not have lost her child in her womb. “I request that the same incident should be repeated with other women so please act on the culprits,” she said in the letter.

