Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Jharkhand poll result rejection of BJP’s divisive politics: Capt Amarinder Singh

Capt Amarinder Singh took a dig at the BJP’s slogan of “Congress-Mukt Bharat” and said today’s results “have paved the way for a BJP-Mukt Bharat”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: December 24, 2019 8:50:24 am
jharkhand assembly elections, punjab cm amarinder singh, punjab cm on kharkhand election results, jharkhand bjp, congress-jmm-rjd alliance, india news, indian express “The results have resoundingly crushed BJP’s ambitions of spreading its tentacles across the length and breadth of the country,” Amarinder said.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday hailed the Jharkhand Assembly poll results and said the people have rejected the BJP’s “divisive politics”.

“The reversal of the ruling BJP’s fortunes, which had begun earlier this year, has taken another leap forward with these polls”, he said.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance appeared set to cross the majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday.

“The results have resoundingly crushed BJP’s ambitions of spreading its tentacles across the length and breadth of the country,” Amarinder said.

He took a dig at the BJP’s slogan of “Congress-Mukt Bharat” and said today’s results “have paved the way for a BJP-Mukt Bharat”. “With these results, BJP’s divisive agenda had not only been exposed but had also been rejected outright by the people,” Amarinder said in a statement here, adding that the mandate marked the defeat of the ruling party’s “communal politics”.

Amarinder further said: “Coming at a time when a strong anti-BJP wave was sweeping the nation, as manifest in the widespread public protests against the unconstitutional CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) of the central government, the Jharkhand results validate the Congress party’s secular agenda”.

“It is only a matter of time now for the saffron hue to be lifted from the nation’s face, and give way to a bright future for its people…false promises and fake claims cannot take any political party far which the BJP has dogmatically failed to appreciate or accept,” he added.

