Jharkhand Police’s clean chit to Hemant Soren aide Pankaj Mishra in threat case

Jharkhand Police on Sunday said that they have found Pankaj Mishra — Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s representative — and minister Alamgir Alam ‘innocent’ in their investigation into a threat having allegedly been made in the Barharwa toll plaza bidding case. It assumes significance as this case had been the genesis of Enforcement Directorate’s ECIR (equivalent to an FIR) concerning the money laundering case against Mishra.

Mishra is currently under judicial custody for his alleged role in Rs 1,000- crore illegal mining case. Soren was also questioned by the ED in this case.

“After investigating facts and witnesses, accused Pankaj Mishra and MLA-cum-minister Alamgir Alam have been found to be innocent. Charge sheet has been filed against eight other accused,” DIG (Santhal Pargana range) Sudarshan Prasad Mandal said.

The FIR was registered at the instance of one Sambhu Nandan Kumar who alleged he was threatened by Mishra on June 22, 2020, for participating in the bidding for Barharwa toll plaza. Kumar alleged he was told by Mishra over phone “not to participate” in the bidding process and when he refused, he was attacked by a mob allegedly at Mishra’s behest.

According to the ED, the main reason was to gain control of six toll plazas which come under the Barharwa Nagar Panchayat on the route connecting the mining sites.

“Control over these tolls would have enabled Mishra and his accomplices to have dominance in the area… enabling them to easily monitor the number of vehicles and quantity of the mining proceeds being carried out in vehicles and would have also facilitated the collection of levies,” the ED had said in its prosecution complaint.