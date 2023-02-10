Jharkhand police team leaves for Gurgaon to ‘rescue’ minor tortured by couple

A team from an anti-human trafficking unit of Jharkhand Police left for Gurgaon on Thursday to ‘rescue’ the 17-year-old girl, who was tortured for over five months by a couple and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The minor’s mother is also accompanying the police team.

The move came after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered that an FIR be registered in the incident and asked the police to bring the minor back.

The incident came to light after Gurgaon police arrested Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur Wednesday. Police said that the minor was beaten with iron tongs and sticks, assaulted using a blade and was given only one small meal a day.

A source in the Jharkhand Police said, “The girl and her elder sister were taken to Gurgaon nine months ago by her own uncle. However, the elder sister seems to be missing. We are investigating the case.” Sources in the district said that the parents sell mahua and do some farming to sustain their livelihood.

“We will register a case once the minor girl is back and we have recorded her statement. The parents did not inquire of their daughter’s whereabouts as the uncle had taken her to Delhi promising work. The parents had not complained to the police on this issue,” the officer in charge of T Tangar police station Kumar Indresh said.

Shakti Vahini, an organisation that works in the field of women and child rights, said that their Childline team has been in touch with the minor victim. Shakti Vahini Executive Director Nishi Kant Thursday wrote a letter to the Gurgaon police commissioner requesting to include provisions of SC/ST Atrocities Act, human trafficking under the Indian Penal Code and Bonded Labour Act.

“…As the rescued minor victim from Jharkhand belongs to Gond tribe which is recognised as Scheduled Tribe…We are attaching the case certificate issued by the office of the concerned circle officer, Simdega. We, therefore, request the police department and will be grateful for further investigation in the case on the organised crime network involved, who are luring minor girls from Jharkhand and forcing them into exploitative conditions in Gurugram,” Kant said.

Advertisement

After Soren’s tweet, the police and administration swung into action on Wednesday evening. “Jai Hind sir. We have got in touch with the Gurugram Police and the parents of the girl…A team is being sent to Gurugram for further investigation and rescue sir,” the district police responded. Deputy Commissioner Simdega R Ronita also said, “The girl will be provided treatment, education and rehabilitation.”

The office of the chief minister said in a tweet, “CM Hemant Soren is deeply anguished at this inhuman act of child torture that’s come to light. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Haryana Chief Minister’s Office are kindly requested to take due note of this grave matter with utmost importance and provide necessary support to rehabilitate the girl back to her family.”