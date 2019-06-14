Jharkhand: Five policemen killed in Maoist ambush in Saraikela

In an ambush, five policemen were shot dead by 15 bike-borne Maoists in Kurku market area in Saraikela district in Jharkhand, police said.

The attack happened at around 6.30 pm while the police were patrolling the area, said ML Meena, ADG (Ops), Jharkhand.

Police also said that the Maoists snatched the guns of the two Assistant sub-inspectors and three constables and crossed the state into West Bengal.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the Maoist attack and said that the sacrifice of the policemen won’t go in vain, adding that in this moment of grief, the government and the people of Jharkhand stand with the families of those killed.

Das added that the Naxals, who are counting their last days in the state, carried out the attack in anger. The morale of state government and the police department will not be distracted, he said, adding that the government will take strong and appropriate action in the case.

The news comes weeks after 13 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police were injured in a series of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts allegedly triggered by Maoists in the same area.

All of the injured were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.