Jharkhand Police recovers 35 lakh looted from bank staff

Jharkhand police recovered 35 lakh looted from bank. (Representational) Jharkhand police recovered 35 lakh looted from bank. (Representational)

A Jharkhand Police team raided a house in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district and recovered Rs 35 lakh which was looted from staff of a private bank in Palamu district, a police officer said Tuesday.

Unidentified persons had looted Rs 54 lakh from staff of a private bank who were going to deposit the cash in an ATM in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on June 15. A Jharkhand Police team with the help of Jalpaiguri Police raided a house at Fatapukur area under Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri district on Monday night and seized Rs 35 lakh of the looted Rs 54 lakh, the officer said.

Two persons who were staying the house fled before the police raided the house, the officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App