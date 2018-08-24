Jharkhand police reach Ludhiana to probe ‘illegal’ children’s shelter home

Ludhiana children’s shelter home. (Express photo) Ludhiana children’s shelter home. (Express photo)

A team of Jharkhand police from Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district reached Ludhiana Thursday to probe ‘illegal’ children’s shelter home case and to take the children belonging to Jharkhand back with them. On August 20, the district administration of Ludhiana sealed Paksin Mary Cross Child Shelter Home in Phullanwal which was being run by Satyandra Prakash Musa for at least twelve years but without any registration under the Juvenile Justice Act.

At least 38 children between the ages 5-18 were living there. Musa was served a notice in July by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Ludhiana to get the shelter home registered and complete the formalities but when he failed to do so, the shelter home was sealed. Musa handed over 30 children to their parents on his own without informing the officials. The remaining eight children were shifted to a shelter home in Doraha by CWC after sealing the home.

A team of five cops led by sub-inspector Banarasi Lal from Jharkhand police’s anti-human trafficking wing reached Ludhiana on Thursday to question Musa and take the children back who are from Jharkhand. ACP (south) Ludhiana Sartaj Singh Chahal said that a team from Jharkhand police and Ludhiana’s Sadar police station recorded statements of eight children and Musa.

“The remaining eight children who are still here said that they were never ill-treated at this home. They were also being educated and their own parents had left them here since they were very poor. So as of now, there is no human trafficking angle. Further Jharkhand police will also verify credentials of 30 other children who were handed over to their parents by Musa before the shelter home was sealed,” said the ACP.

He added that of the remaining eight children, four are from Bihar and four from Jharkhand. “They will be handed over to their parents by the respective state administrations,” said ACP Chahal.

Meanwhile, Musa told the police that no child was kept illegally or was being ill-treated and that parents who were unable to take care of their children due to poor financial conditions sent their children to the shelter home and he used to take care of their education and other needs.

Sources meanwhile said that Jharkhand police had found links between Musa and a nun who was caught trafficking a newborn baby following which the probe shifted to the children’s home in Ludhiana and the administration was directed to inspect it. ACP Chahal said that no FIR has been registered yet. “Probe is ongoing. There is no complaint of any child being ill-treated yet,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd