In a first, Jharkhand police asks SHOs of any ‘political, bureaucratic interference’ in work

The DGP said he was happy to note that out of 32 Station In-charge, only 3 had grievances on political interference and they said that they 'handed it legally'.

In a first in the state, the Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Friday held a virtual conference with the in-charges of 32 police stations across seven districts in the state, asking them if there was any ‘political or bureaucratic interference’ in their work. He discussed with them on a range of issues on the challenges in maintaining the law and order situation in their area to living conditions among others.

The move comes after the state police was pulled up by Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the Home Department review meeting Thursday. One of the officers privy to the meeting said: “CM told everyone that he was not happy with the current state of policing. The virtual meeting was aimed at making progress from the current situation as we thought of not interacting with SPs, SSPs among others.”

DGP discussed on several key points:

# On the main crime, law and order situation in the concerned police station along with challenges

#In the last six months what all activities they undertook on the concerned problems

#If there was any political interference or bureaucratic interference

# On lack of shortage of manpower, items which is affecting works

#On Inadequate facilities such as toilets, vehicles among others.

#On the their needs to improve their productivity

A police station in-charge, who was part of the meeting, said asking anonymity: “This was the first time when we interacted with a DGP rank officer. He discussed political pressure with us, if any, and told us that despite all politics we needed to be on the side law…He also asked of better coordination for taking leaves and to be ruthless with the criminals.”

Talking to The Indian Express, DGP MV Rao said that aim was to enable an environment for better policing in the state as the Police Stations are the first point of contact for people.

He said he was happy to note that out of 32 station in-charges, only 3 had grievances on political interference and they said that they ‘handed it legally’. He added that three big challenges emerged from the meeting: “The first is lack of infrastructure of their living conditions. Second was the lack of forensic abilities in collecting evidence and we assured that a crash course will be conducted. Third and most importantly, lack of proper sanitation facilities, for instance, presence of single toilet in many police stations. In a staged manner we will sort out the issue and I hope the government will support us.”

