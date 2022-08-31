Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for ‘abusing’ house help

The Police on Wednesday arrested the now-suspended Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra after she was booked for allegedly physically torturing her domestic help, news agency PTI reported.

Patra, who was BJP’s national executive member in Jharkhand, was suspended by the party on Tuesday. She is the wife of a retired IAS officer.

After a video of the domestic help, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media, an FIR was registered against Patra under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and various sections of the IPC at Argora police station.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Tuesday asked the DGP to submit a report over the incident within two days, while rebuking the police for “inaction”. A press release issued by the Governor House stated: “Seema Patra, wife of a former IAS officer, physically abused her domestic help in Ashok Nagar in Ranchi and why the DGP has not acted against the accused. It is a grave problem…In Palamu district, under Pandu Police Station, a particular community drove 50 Dalits out of their homes. It is worrisome.”

According to the FIR in the case, complainant Vivek Anand Baskey, a government employee, received a message from Patra’s son Ayushman, detailing the physical violence going on against the domestic help in the house. Ayushman also showed pictures of the domestic help with bruises. Patra allegedly got her son admitted to a psychiatric centre when he started complaining about the physical torture of the domestic help, reads the FIR.