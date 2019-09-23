Jharkhand Police: AQIS member held, used to train youth for terror

JHARKHAND POLICE’S anti-terrorist squad has arrested an alleged operative of the al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) terror group. The suspect, Mohammad Kalimuddin Mujahiri, was absconding since 2016 after an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case was filed against him, police said on Sunday.

Advertising

“Mujahiri is a member of AQIS who used to train youth for jihad and terrorist activities. He had also sent many youths to foreign countries, including Pakistan… Since he was booked he had been absconding,” said M L Meena, ADG (Operations).

An FIR was lodged against him on January 25, 2016 at Bishtupur Police Station.

Meena said Mujahiri, who was also a “madrasa owner”, was arrested on Saturday after police got a tip-off that he would be visiting his home in Jamshedpur.

Advertising

“Mujahiri had been visiting countries like Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia and had been recruiting people to join AQIS…” said the officer.

He had been in close contact with AQIS operatives Mohammad Abdul Rehman Ali alias Katki, Zeeshan Haider, Abdul Sami who are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, and Naseem Akhtar and Ahmad Masood who are in Jamshedpur jail,” he said.