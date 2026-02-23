Medical charter plane crashes in Jharkhand with 7 people on board

The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control, an official said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 11:08 PM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
An air ambulance carrying seven people from Ranchi to Delhi has crashed near Jharkhand’s Simaria, Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said.

The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.

“An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration,” Airport Director Kumar told PTI.



This is a breaking story, refresh periodically for updates. 

Live Blog
