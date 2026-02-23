Medical charter plane crashes in Jharkhand with 7 people on board

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An air ambulance carrying seven people from Ranchi to Delhi has crashed near Jharkhand’s Simaria, Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said.
The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.
“An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration,” Airport Director Kumar told PTI.
The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control, he added.
This is a breaking story, refresh periodically for updates.
