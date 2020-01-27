Jharkhand Pathalgadi killings: 12 more arrested

The total number of people arrested in connection with the murders is now 15. (Representational Image) The total number of people arrested in connection with the murders is now 15. (Representational Image)

Twelve more people have been arrested in connection with murder of seven people Sunday in Burugulikera village of Jharkhand’s West Sighbhum district, allegedly due to a clash between pro-Pathalgadi and anti-Pathalgadi groups.

Seven people were killed and decapitated following a village meeting on January 19, allegedly after they ransacked four households of pro-Pathalgadi villagers. The family members of those killed, however, have maintained that they were targeted because they refused to follow Pathalgadi.

