2022 Jharkhand paper leak: Accused director’s Delhi office ‘mostly shut’, rent unpaid for a year

The director of a Delhi-based technology firm, who was arrested in Mumbai this week in connection with a 2022 Jharkhand recruitment exam paper-leak case, had rented an office in South Delhi’s Munirka in 2021 — but stopped paying rent a year ago, according to the property owner.

“He had taken the first floor of the house on rent at least five years ago for Rs 30,000 a month. But for the past year, he had not been paying the rent. I don’t know why he stopped, but he kept deferring the rent every month,” the property owner, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express.

Arun Kumar is the owner of Bynsis Technology Private Limited; his firm had developed software for a recruitment examination in Jharkhand.

He was arrested on August 10 in connection with the alleged leak of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Junior Engineer (Diploma) examination in 2022, said the Jharkhand Police.

The JSSC had conducted the competitive examination for 1,279 Junior Engineer (Diploma) posts on July 3, 2022. Before the first shift began, reports emerged that the answer key had been circulated and that the question paper leaked, following which the commission cancelled the examination.

The Jharkhand Police, which had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, said Arun, who is from Bihar’s Nalanda, was wanted in the case as he was the operator and director of the examination agency.

In Delhi, Arun had rented the space on the pretext of opening an office for computer-related work.

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The Indian Express visited the property on Wednesday, where the first-floor office was found locked. The ground floor had multiple shops selling garments, toys, electronic items and other household goods. A family lives on rent on the second floor, while the owner and her family live on the third floor.

“Most of the time, the office remained shut… only three or four people used to sit there. He told us that he lived somewhere in Dwarka,” the owner said.

She said a few days ago, a police officer had also visited the property in search of Arun, but they told him that he had not been coming to the office for several months.

Other shopkeepers in the building, however, said they were unaware that any company or office had operated there. They said Arun had never put up a board or sign outside the office or on the building.

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Along with Arun, a total of six people have been arrested in the case.