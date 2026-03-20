Tooth extraction ‘leads’ to 35-year-old’s death: Jharkhand ‘dentist’ on the run as officials seal clinic

Police in Jharkhand’s Palamu district are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman after she underwent a tooth extraction at a private dental clinic, with officials suspecting that the procedure may not have been carried out by a registered doctor.

Bijanti Devi (35) underwent the tooth extraction on Tuesday at a private facility identified as Janata Dental Clinic in Hariharganj. An FIR, based on the statement of her husband Mukesh Chandra Bharti (36), a resident of Aurangabad district in Bihar, alleged that Bijanti Devi died due to “wrong administration of injections/medication” during treatment.

According to Bharti, he had brought his wife to the clinic at around 10:30 am after she developed a dental issue. “There was a partially broken tooth, which was causing discomfort. Some people from our village had earlier taken treatment there, so we contacted the doctor and went. We went specifically to Palamu for the treatment,” he told The Indian Express.