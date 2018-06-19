Jharkhand: Opposition plans protests against govt policies

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express Photo/Kevin D’Souza/File) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express Photo/Kevin D’Souza/File)

Opposition parties and civil rights activists in Jharkhand have joined hands to corner the Raghubar Das-led state government on issues like land acquisition, law and order and communal harmony, and announced a series of agitations from Tuesday.

They have also called a statewide bandh on July 5 to oppose the Land Acquisition Amendment Bill, which was recently cleared by the President.

Following a meeting with the Congress, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Left parties, civil rights activist Dayamani Barla and others Monday, acting Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren said the activities and policies of the state government posed a challenge to the “jal, jangal, jameen (water, forest and land)” of the tribal people in the state.

“…the entire opposition has taken up the challenge to make the people aware of the government’s real intention of helping the corporate,” he said.

The united Opposition will hold agitations at the district and block levels on issues of public interest and organise a “24-hour mahabandi” (strike) on July 5 and a massive rally at Raj Bhawan on July 28.

Claiming that opposition parties were trying to mislead the people over the land acquisition Bill, the ruling BJP said their bandh call would be a “super flop”.

