Jharkhand nod to Bill for 75% private job quota for locals

Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill that provides for 75 per cent reservation to local residents in private sector jobs with monthly salary up to Rs 40,000.

Once Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Bill, 2021, is enacted, Jharkhand will become the third state — after Andhra Pradesh and Haryana — having a law providing for reservation in private sector jobs for local residents. The Bill will treat shops, establishments, mines, enterprises, industries, companies, societies, trusts, Limited Liability Partnership firms and any person employing 10 or more people in the private sector as an entity.

Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren told the Assembly that he has written to PM Narendra Modi to meet an all-party delegation to discuss caste-based census in the country.