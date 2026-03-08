Father carries newborn’s body from hospital in cardboard box, Jharkhand to probe why no ambulance provided

A father in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district carried his newborn’s body in a cardboard box from a government hospital to his village, prompting authorities to start an inquiry into why an ambulance was not provided.

According to officials, Ramakrishna Hembrom, a resident of Bangrasai village under Karaikela police station limits, had admitted his pregnant wife, Rita Tiriya, to Chakradharpur Sub-divisional Hospital for delivery on March 5. On Saturday, she gave birth, but the newborn died shortly after.

Following the death, Ramakrishna Hembrom placed the body of the newborn in a cardboard box and took it back to his village. He said that after the death, the hospital authorities did not inform them about any ambulance or mortuary vehicle facility, so he took an e-rickshaw.

PTI quoted Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Singh as saying, “We are aware of the allegation about the incident in Chakradharpur Sub Divisional Hospital. We will start a probe, and action will be taken against anyone found involved.”

Dr Anshuman Sharma, in-charge medical officer of Chakradharpur Sub-divisional Hospital, told The Indian Express that the woman had been admitted to the hospital on March 5. He said that during the initial examination, doctors found that the foetus had a low heart rate and the mother was also suffering from certain medical complications.

“Treatment was started, but during a routine check on the morning of March 7, the night duty staff could not detect the foetal heartbeat. She was immediately referred for an ultrasound. However, before the procedure could be done, labour pain began, and she was brought back to the sub-divisional hospital, where a stillborn baby was delivered,” Sharma said.

He said the mother was kept under observation at the hospital due to her medical condition, while the family was asked to complete the last rites of the baby.

According to Sharma, the family did not approach the hospital administration for any assistance in transporting the body. “Neither the relatives made any request to the staff for a vehicle nor was any such issue reported to me by the doctors or nurses on duty,” he said.

Sharma said the matter came to the hospital’s notice later in the evening when a video surfaced showing the father carrying the body in a cardboard box.

“As far as we know, the family left on their own. No request for an ambulance or any vehicle was made to the hospital administration. If such a request had been made, arrangements could have been provided,” he said.

Sharma said that Mamta Vahan operators had been present at the hospital earlier in the day to complete paperwork related to pending payments, but no request for a vehicle was made by the family at the time. He added that the woman is still admitted to the hospital and has sought discharge. “If a Mamta Vahan is not available from her block at the time of discharge, we will arrange a vehicle from our level to ensure she reaches home without any difficulty. We will also ensure that such an incident does not happen in future and will proactively ask patients if they require an ambulance or transport facility,” he said.

Sharma said that the hospital has begun an internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.

Sharma further claimed the woman had reportedly been undergoing treatment from an unqualified practitioner before being brought to the hospital. According to him, the family approached the sub-divisional hospital after her condition did not improve.