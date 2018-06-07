Jharkhand: CoBRA commando, policeman killed in encounter with Naxals

A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand on Thursday. (Representational Image) A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand on Thursday. (Representational Image)

A Cobra commando of the CRPF and a policeman were killed in an encounter with Naxals in the Dalbhaga-Arki area of Saraikela-Kharsawan district in Jharkhand on Thursday, reported news agency PTI. The encounter took place when a joint team of the 209th Battalion of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the Jharkhand Police were out on an operation.

The deceased was identified as Commando Utpal Rabha (27), hailing from North Garo Hills district in Meghalaya.

Also read | The contours of the new Red map

A state police personnel also succumbed to his injuries.

The operation is underway. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App