Jharkhand Namaaz room row: Now, BJP MLA wants hall for ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Bihar House

Close on the heels of the Jharkhand government issuing a notification earmarking a separate hall for offering Namaaz in the state’s Assembly, Bihar BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachol demanded a separate hall for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Bihar legislature.

NDA allies JD(U) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), however, differed with the MLA from Bisfi (Madhubani).

Bachol told reporters Tuesday: “If there is a provision for a hall for offering namaz in Jharkhand, we should also have a separate hall for reciting Hanuman Chalisa (in Bihar Legislature)”. Bihar legislature has also provided for a separate hall for offering Namaaz since 1993.

JD(U) MLC Ghulam Gous said: “There should be no politics over such matters. Politics of appeasement for any community is bad.” HAM (S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan said: “What happens if people start demanding construction of a mosque in every police station just because most of it has temples. What Bachol demanded is not right.”

BJP, too, called it the “personal opinion” of the MLA. BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said: “Secularism means that the state should not profess and promote any particular faith. We believe in the Constitution in letter and spirit and do not indulge in any sort of appeasement politics. Jharkhand Government must reconsider and withdraw it’s decision that is indicative of their politics of appeasement. Hari Bhushan Thakur is an MLA of the BJP and this is his personal opinion on this matter.”