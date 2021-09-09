Jharkhand namaaz room protest: Its workers lathi-charged, BJP observes ‘black day’ today

A group of BJP workers were lathi-charged in Ranchi on Wednesday when they were trying to reach Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha as part of the protest against a state government order allotting a room in the Assembly building for namaaz, the party said.

The opposition party issued a list workers who were injured, and admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and Paras Hospital, and called for observing a ‘black day’ on Thursday as a protest against the police lathi-charge.

The police did not comment. Several calls and messages to Ranchi SSP Surendra Jha for a comment on the incident went unanswered.

After the protest, the party said, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, legislative party leader Babulal Marandi and BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh visited BJP workers in hospital.

Prakash told The Indian Express: “This is appeasement politics of Hemant Soren government and against that, more than 15, 000 workers from various districts protested on Wednesday. We protested against the allotment of room for namaaz…. They were lathicharged… Babulal Marandi and I were beaten; even women workers were beaten by police…”

On September 2, the Assembly Secretariat issued an order stating that room number TW-348 of the new Assembly building was allotted for offering namaaz by the order of the Speaker, Rabindranath Mahato. This prompted BJP to demand that a Hanuman temple and places of worship of other religions be built on the Assembly premises.