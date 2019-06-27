Jharkhand murder a blot on humanity: Trinamool MP Saugata Roy

Toggle Menu
“He had severe injuries on his head, and when he was brought to the hospital, he was already half dead,” Roy said, terming it “a cold-blooded murder by a religiously-motivated mob”.

Senior Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy took up the issue of the death of Tabrez Ansari, days after he was attacked by a mob in Jharkhand, during the zero hour in Lok Sabha.

Roy said the victim had been in police custody for four days. “He had severe injuries on his head, and when he was brought to the hospital, he was already half dead,” Roy said, terming it “a cold-blooded murder by a religiously-motivated mob”. He described it as “a blot on humanity” and said, “The unfortunate thing is that this man was beaten up and made to say, Jai Sri Ram, Jai Hanuman”.

Pointing towards the treasury benches, he said, “BJP members are speaking about West Bengal. You should rather protect the people in Jharkhand, a BJP-ruled state, and other places where people are being lynched to death. This is not the first case. This is an example of religious intolerance.”

