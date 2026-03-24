Jharkhand Mukti Morcha releases list of 21 for Assam polls

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday announced it will contest the Assam elections independently, releasing a list of 21 candidates.

JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said, “Bhagwan Shri Ram Chandra ji ke astra ko lekar ke Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Assam me utra hai… ahankaariyon ka vadh usi astra se hoga (the JMM has entered the fray with the weapon of Lord Ram… the arrogant lot will be defeated with that very weapon).”

Senior leader Supriyo Bhattacharya, at a press conference, said JMM candidates would contest against both the BJP and the Congress.