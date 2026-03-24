Jharkhand Mukti Morcha releases list of 21 for Assam polls

Senior leader Supriyo Bhattacharya, at a press conference, said JMM candidates would contest against both the BJP and the Congress.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
1 min readRanchiMar 24, 2026 01:46 AM IST
JMM releases list of 21 for AssamJMM chief Hemant Soren. (Source: ANI)
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The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday announced it will contest the Assam elections independently, releasing a list of 21 candidates.

JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said, “Bhagwan Shri Ram Chandra ji ke astra ko lekar ke Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Assam me utra hai… ahankaariyon ka vadh usi astra se hoga (the JMM has entered the fray with the weapon of Lord Ram… the arrogant lot will be defeated with that very weapon).”

Senior leader Supriyo Bhattacharya, at a press conference, said JMM candidates would contest against both the BJP and the Congress.

Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

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