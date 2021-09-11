scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Must Read

Jharkhand: Irate mob thrashes 4 police personnel mistaking them as forest officials; 3 detained

The residents of Semri village were angry as a local was injured in an accident involving a Forest Department vehicle.

By: PTI | Medininagar |
Updated: September 11, 2021 10:16:37 pm
Jharkhand police, Jharkahnd DGP, Jharkhand news, Jharkhand police stations, India news, Indian expresslagers surrounded four law enforcers and assaulted them, inflicting minor injuries on them. (Representational image)

An irate mob has allegedly thrashed four police personnel, including an officer, mistaking them as forest officials in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

The residents of Semri village were angry as a local was injured in an accident involving a Forest Department vehicle.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The police personnel led by Manatu police station officer-in-charge Pankaj Kumar were returning in their jeep after producing an accused woman before a court on Friday evening but the locals presumed it was the same Forest Department vehicle that was involved in the accident, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Villagers surrounded four law enforcers and assaulted them, inflicting minor injuries on them. The injured police personnel were taken to Manatu healthcare centre, and were administered first aid, he said.

Three villagers suspected to have been involved in the assault on police were detained, the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 11: Latest News

Advertisement