Toggle Menu
Jharkhand: Mob kills tribal over suspicion of cow slaughterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jharkhand-mob-kills-tribal-over-suspicion-of-cow-slaughter-5671632/

Jharkhand: Mob kills tribal over suspicion of cow slaughter

According to the police, the incident happened late Wednesday night, when four persons of the tribal community in Jhumro village were cutting the flesh of a dead ox.

jharkhand, jharkhand mob lynching, cow slaughter, slaughter, mob violence,bovine slaughter, jharkhand cow slaughter, lynching, attacks, India news, Indian Express
A police source said the suspects were mainly “non-tribals”, and a team has been formed to nab them. (Representational Image)

One person was beaten to death and three others were injured by a mob which suspected them of slaughtering a cow and cutting its flesh in Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Lakra.

According to the police, the incident happened late Wednesday night, when four persons of the tribal community in Jhumro village were cutting the flesh of a dead ox. A few persons of Jairagi village spotted them, resulting in a “scuffle”.

Deputy Inspector General (Chota Nagpur Range) Homkar Amol Venukant said the incident occurred around 20 km from Dumri police station, bordering Chhattisgarh.

“A few villagers from Jairagi were returning from Chhattigarh… They spotted a few people cutting the flesh of a dead ox. However, they thought they had slaughtered a cow. They started beating them up… The Jairagi villagers took all four persons to the Dumri Police Station where one of the person’s condition deteriorated… (He) was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Venukant.

Advertising

A police source said the suspects were mainly “non-tribals”, and a team has been formed to nab them.

The DIG said that after talking to the villagers, it came to the fore that the ox had died of “natural causes”. He said an FIR has been registered and added that no arrests have been made till now.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court refuses to share probe report with Christian Michel
2 Elgar Parishad case: Citing booklet by accused, prosecutor says he tried to ‘create hatred towards govt’
3 Modify circular that violates FRA, Tribal Affairs tells Environment Ministry