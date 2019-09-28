Jharkhand MLA Pradip Yadav gets bail in sexual harassment case

The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to JVM(P) MLA Pradip Yadav on Saturday in a sexual harassment case.

Yadav had surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Deoghar, on July 25.

A woman leader of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) had filed a complaint against Yadav on May 3, accusing him of sexual harassment in Deoghar during the Lok Sabha elections.

The bench of Justice R Mukhopadhyay allowed the bail petition filed by Yadav.

Yadav, who lost the Godda seat to BJP’s Nishikant Dubey in the Lok Sabha polls, represents the Poryahat assembly constituency.

Yadav, who resigned from the post of the party’s principal general secretary after the allegation surfaced, was the education minister in the erstwhile Babulal Marandi-led NDA government.