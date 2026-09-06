Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of cardiac arrest at 54

Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack at 54. The JMM MLA from Giridih was elected in 2019 and retained his seat in 2024.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
1 min readSep 6, 2026 07:26 AM IST
Jharkhand minister and JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack late on Saturday after experiencing discomfort while sleeping at his Giridih residence.Jharkhand minister and JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack late on Saturday after experiencing discomfort while sleeping at his Giridih residence. (File Photo/ANI)
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Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education and Youth Affairs minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack at a Giridih hospital late on Saturday.

Sonu, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Giridih, experienced discomfort while sleeping at his residence and was rushed to a hospital by his family members. He died on the way to the hospital, sources told The Indian Express.

Sonu, 54, represented the Giridih Sadar Assembly constituency. He was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019 and retained the seat in the 2024 Assembly elections. He subsequently joined Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s cabinet.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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