Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of cardiac arrest at 54

Jharkhand minister and JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack late on Saturday after experiencing discomfort while sleeping at his Giridih residence. (File Photo/ANI)

Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education and Youth Affairs minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack at a Giridih hospital late on Saturday.

Sonu, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Giridih, experienced discomfort while sleeping at his residence and was rushed to a hospital by his family members. He died on the way to the hospital, sources told The Indian Express.

Sonu, 54, represented the Giridih Sadar Assembly constituency. He was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019 and retained the seat in the 2024 Assembly elections. He subsequently joined Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s cabinet.