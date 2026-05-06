‘Children could fall ill’: Parents protest after ‘embryos’ found in mid-day meal eggs at Jharkhand school

A guardian, Jumman Alam, said the issue came to light when eggs were being distributed to students. (Photo generated using AI)

Students of a government school in Jharkhand’s Godda district have alleged that eggs served under the mid-day meal scheme were rotten, with some found fertilised and containing partially developed embryos. The district administration has promised action.

The incident was reported from Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, Mednichak, in Basant Rai block, a school catering to students from Classes 1 to 8.

When The Indian Express accessed a video of the incident, it showed parents confronting school authorities over the quality of food being served. In the video, the headmaster, identified as Ajay Jha, is seen arguing with guardians and allegedly telling them, “You have not seen my power yet,” while asking them to do whatever they wished.