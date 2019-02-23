Jharkhand: Mentally deranged man kills five members of his family

Toggle Menu
The accused, identified as Chunu Soren, killed his brother Ravi Soren (45), sister-in-law Kalpana (39), bother-in-law Jitan Soren and two children of the family at Pudusilli village in the district, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chandil, D N Banka, said.

The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape, the police officer said. They were admitted to a primary hospital as they had suffered injuries, he said, adding, they were out of danger. (Representational Image)

A mentally deranged man allegedly killed five members of his family in Saraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, police said. The five were axed to death in the early hours of the day, the police said.

He has been arrested, the SDPO said.

The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape, the police officer said. They were admitted to a primary hospital as they had suffered injuries, he said, adding, they were out of danger.

The accused’s wife and children managed to escape unhurt, Banka said.

