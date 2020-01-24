Jharkhand massacre: Prohibitory orders imposed in 3 blocks; BJP team stopped from visiting Burugulikera

Khunti: Security personnel patrol the area of Ghagra village where Member of Parliament (MP) Karia Munda’s three bodyguards, belonging to Jharkhand Police, were allegedly kidnapped by Pathalgarhi supporters, in Khunti district on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (PTI Photo) Khunti: Security personnel patrol the area of Ghagra village where Member of Parliament (MP) Karia Munda’s three bodyguards, belonging to Jharkhand Police, were allegedly kidnapped by Pathalgarhi supporters, in Khunti district on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in three blocks of West Singhbhum district following the killing of seven villagers allegedly by “Pathalgarhi” movement supporters, officials said on Friday.

Some arrests have been also made in connection with the massacre but no details are available, they said adding that a central BJP delegation was stopped from visiting Burugulikera village where the killings took place.

Prohibitory orders were put in place at 9 AM on Thursday and would be in force till 9 AM of January 26 in Chakradharpur, Sonua and Guddi blocks, a release quoting West Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Arwa Rajkamal said.

Supporters of “Pathalgarhi” movement allegedly kidnapped seven villagers of Burugulikera in Guddi block on Tuesday and killed them for allegedly opposing their stir. Their mutilated bodies were recovered from a forest, around 4 kilometres from the village.

The incident triggered widespread outrage and Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT).

Soren also postponed the scheduled expansion of his ministry slated for Friday after visiting the Burugulikera.

The release said the SIT is probing the massacre and there is information that some arrests have been made.

The killings that took place days after the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the state on December 29, drew sharp reaction from the BJP.

The police said a team of BJP leaders heading to Burugulikera were stopped at Keraikela as prohibitory orders were in force there. The leaders sat on a dharna on NH-75.

BJP national president J P Nadda has set up a team of six leaders to visit Burugulikera and give a report to him within a week.

“The police personnel have stopped the central team of legislators. This is an abuse of democratic rights. The government has not announced any compensation to the relatives of the victims,” BJP MP Samir Oraon told reporters.

He said the team was not allowed to meet the relatives of those killed allegedly by Pathalgarhi supporters.

Pathalgarhi is a name given to a tribal movement. Proponents of Pathalgarhi want that no laws of the land would be applicable on the tribal people in the area.

