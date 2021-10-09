Jharkhand: Marandi’s adviser granted bail in rape case

Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to Sunil Tiwary — political adviser to BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi — in an alleged case of rape registered in August this year. According to court records, the alleged rape occured in March last year and the case was registered on August 16 this year. Tiwary was arrested in September.

Tiwary’s lawyer and former state advocate general RS Mazumdar told The Indian Express: “Tiwary has been granted bail by Jharkhand High Court. One of the main conditions is that he should not enter Jharkhand for six months barring when called upon by an investigating agency or by any court.”

In previous submissions, Tiwary in his anticipatory bail and regular bail pleas argued he was “innocent and did not commit any offence whatsoever alleged.”

As per the court records, he had submitted that he has no criminal antecedents and there was a delay in the case. “It is in further submission that the petitioner has been implicated in the present case falsely due to political rivalry,” stated the court record.