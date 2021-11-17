Jharkhand ATS arrests CRPF constable, 2 others for supplying arms to Maoists

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, who had been serving in Pulwama since 2017 and was absent from work for the last four months, is among the three persons arrested by Jharkhand’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly supplying arms and ammunitions to the cadres of CPI (Maoist) and other gangsters in the state. The police said that they had supplied AK-47 and Insas rifles to Maoists in ‘huge numbers’.

An FIR was registered by the Jharkhand Police on Sunday (November 14) against CRPF constable Avinash Kumar (29), construction contractors Pankaj Singh (48) and Rishi Kumar (49) under sections of Arms Act, Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and under various IPC sections. The police said that all three hail from Bihar. The police, however, have not disclosed the date and place of arrest.

ATS superintendent of police Prashant Anand said: “A gang is operating supplying ammunition to the cadres of CPI (Maoist) and gangsters. After an initial investigation, we have arrested three members of the gang, including the CRPF constable Avinash Kumar with the help of Bihar ATS.”

Anand said that till now 450 ‘5.56 mm’ live ammunition used in Insas Rifle have been seized.

The police said that the arrested CRPF accused Avinash Kumar alias Chunnu worked as a constable in the CRPF 182 Battalion currently in Pulwama, however, has been absent from work for the last four months. He was recruited from Mokama Group Centre in 2011 and had also served in 112 Battalion in CRPF Latehar and 204 Battalion Cobra Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. In 2017, he was posted in Pulwama.

The police said that the accused worked with gangster Aman Sahu, who is in Jharkhand Jail, and two other gangsters — Harendra Yadav and Lallu Khan who are in Gaya Jail.

Another accused Rishi Kumar worked as a transporter in the Hatia area and doubled up as a construction contractor. According to the police, Rishi Kumar came in touch with other contractors Sanjay Singh and one Muhahir who used to work as road construction contractors in the Chaibasa-Saraikela area. “It was through this chain that the Maoists used to get their ammunition,” said a police source.

Accused Pankaj Kumar Singh, 48, a resident of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, was staying in Dhanbad and worked in coal and land-related contracts. Another Accused Sanjay Singh, was also in touch with arms and ammunition contractors in Nagaland, Assam, Jharkhand and Bihar, is yet to be arrested. The investigation is going and an SIT level officer is working on it.