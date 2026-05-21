Largest Maoist surrender in Jharkhand today, hunt on for last active Politburo member

Jharkhand is set to witness its largest-ever mass surrender of Maoists, with 27 cadres linked to CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra surrendering as security forces intensify operations to track the fugitive leader. (Representative image)

A total of 27 Maoists allegedly linked to the banned party’s last active Politburo member Misir Besra, are set to surrender before the Jharkhand Police on Thursday in what is expected to be the biggest such mass surrender in the state’s history, police said, adding that operations to trace Besra are still underway.

According to the Jharkhand Police, the surrender is being carried out under Operation “Navjeevan”, launched as part of the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy for Maoist cadres.

IG (Operations) Narendra Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that more than 25 maoists connected to Besra will surrender today. “However, Besra is not part of this surrender. Efforts to trace him are still underway,” he said.