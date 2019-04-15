Jharkhand: CRPF jawan, three Maoists killed in encounter

Toggle Menu
Jharkhand Maoist encounter broke out at around 6 am this morning in the forests of Belbha Ghat area as security personnel from the 7th battalion of the CRPF were carrying out operations.

The encounter with Maoists took place in Giridih, Jharkhand on Monday morning. (Representational Image)

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and three Maoists were killed in an encounter in Giridih district of Jharkhand on Monday morning, reported news agency PTI.

Officials said an AK-47 rifle, three bullet magazines and four pipe bombs were recovered from the site. A search operation in underway.

More details are awaited.

