Jharkhand man lynched over theft, 4 arrested

A 45-year-old man was lynched in Jharkhand’s Dumka district late Wednesday night after he and his associates were caught stealing.

Advertising

Police said Bhola Hajra was caught and beaten up by residents of Chihudiya village of Dumka’s Jharkundi area, while his three associates managed to flee. They said four villagers have been arrested, while an investigation is on to nab the remaining three thieves.

Dunka SP Y S Ramesh said, “Four people had dug hole in a house and were decamping when villagers raised an alarm and beat one Bhola Hajra, who later died. He had several criminal cases registered against him, three of which were registered in Dumka for dacoity.

“After the death, we have registered a case against four villagers and have arrested them and are questioning the villagers,” Ramesh said.